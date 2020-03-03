GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Releases Earnings Results

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. GenMark Diagnostics updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of GNMK traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,497. The company has a market cap of $202.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $8.17.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
About GenMark Diagnostics
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.
