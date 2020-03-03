GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Releases Earnings Results

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. GenMark Diagnostics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of GNMK traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,497. The company has a market cap of $202.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other news, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $37,647.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $33,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,405 shares in the company, valued at $628,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,450 shares of company stock valued at $408,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

