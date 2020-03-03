Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 1,201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of KRYS traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 117,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 54.87, a current ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. Krystal Biotech Inc has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,314,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

