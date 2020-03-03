Link Administration Holdings Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:LNK)

Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:LNK) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of LNK traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching A$4.68 ($3.32). 4,729,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$5.72. Link Administration has a 52-week low of A$4.50 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of A$7.90 ($5.60). The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.76.

In related news, insider John McMurtrie 269,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. Also, insider Sally Pitkin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.72 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of A$70,800.00 ($50,212.77).

Link Administration Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled administration solutions to companies, large asset owners, and trustees in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Fund Administration; Corporate Markets; Technology and Innovation; and Link Asset Services.

