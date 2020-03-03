Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.929 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of MG traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,797. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$57.34 and a 12 month high of C$76.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$68.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total transaction of C$8,531,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at C$16,057,643.75. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.80, for a total transaction of C$1,055,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,694,675. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,681,146.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

