Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE MFI traded up C$0.27 on Friday, reaching C$23.07. 105,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,161. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$21.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 41.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.84%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

