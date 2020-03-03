Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,311,000 after purchasing an additional 889,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $3,763,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,416,625 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.78. 482,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,184. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

