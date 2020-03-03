New Zealand King Salmon Co Ltd (NZK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

New Zealand King Salmon Co Ltd (ASX:NZK) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

New Zealand King Salmon has a 1-year low of A$1.66 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of A$2.85 ($2.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $278.53 million and a P/E ratio of 24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.88.

New Zealand King Salmon Company Profile

New Zealand King Salmon Investments Limited engages in farming, processing, and selling premium salmon products. It operates through three segments: New Zealand Retail, New Zealand Foodservice, and Export. It offers whole fresh fish, pre-cut fillets, portions, and wood roasted and cold smoked products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand King Salmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand King Salmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit