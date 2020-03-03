New Zealand King Salmon Co Ltd (NZK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

New Zealand King Salmon Co Ltd (ASX:NZK) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

New Zealand King Salmon has a 1-year low of A$1.66 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of A$2.85 ($2.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $278.53 million and a P/E ratio of 24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.88.

New Zealand King Salmon Company Profile

New Zealand King Salmon Investments Limited engages in farming, processing, and selling premium salmon products. It operates through three segments: New Zealand Retail, New Zealand Foodservice, and Export. It offers whole fresh fish, pre-cut fillets, portions, and wood roasted and cold smoked products.

