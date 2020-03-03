Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Newmont Goldcorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Newmont Goldcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NEM stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $141,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock worth $1,472,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

