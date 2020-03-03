Pacific Current Group Ltd (PAC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on April 2nd

Pacific Current Group Ltd (ASX:PAC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

PAC stock traded down A$0.17 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$5.63 ($3.99). The stock had a trading volume of 95,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,176. Pacific Current Group has a one year low of A$4.23 ($3.00) and a one year high of A$7.40 ($5.25). The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $268.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21.

Get Pacific Current Group alerts:

In other Pacific Current Group news, insider Jeremiah (Jerry) Chafkin acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.84 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of A$273,520.00 ($193,985.82).

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Current Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Current Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.