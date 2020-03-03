Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGRE. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 2,973,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,733. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Paramount Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

