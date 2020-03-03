Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s FY2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$49.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. AltaCorp Capital raised their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on Parkland Fuel and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.89.

Shares of PKI stock traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,243. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. Parkland Fuel has a fifty-two week low of C$37.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

