Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$61.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.70.

PPL traded up C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$48.76. 1,376,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.70. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$45.44 and a twelve month high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.06%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$268,450. Also, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,881.28.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

