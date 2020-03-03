Prophecy Internation (ASX:PRO) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Prophecy Internation (ASX:PRO) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

PRO traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$0.77 ($0.54). 4,730 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $48.97 million and a P/E ratio of -34.77.

About Prophecy Internation

Prophecy International Holdings Limited designs, develops, and markets computer software applications and services for small to medium organizations, and large government organizations. The company offers Snare, a set of event monitoring and analysis tools to address critical auditing and security requirements; and eMite, a service intelligence platform that delivers dashboards for IT service management.

