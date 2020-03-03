QP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded down $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.59. 13,659,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,685,153. The company has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

