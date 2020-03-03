Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 3,872 Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 186.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTHX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 383.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 264,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,197. The stock has a market cap of $675.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.10. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.71 and a quick ratio of 13.71.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

