Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after buying an additional 467,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,711,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after buying an additional 143,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 951,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after buying an additional 374,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIV remained flat at $$12.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,197,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

