Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 7,683 Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Nlight during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nlight during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nlight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 63,824 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Nlight by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nlight by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 20,405 shares of company stock valued at $419,298 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LASR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. 357,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,824. The stock has a market cap of $623.40 million, a PE ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. Nlight Inc has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

