Quantbot Technologies LP Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 339.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

UEIC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. 111,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,669. Universal Electronics Inc has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $588.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $57,090.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $122,316 over the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

