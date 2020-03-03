Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. 3,209,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,172. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.