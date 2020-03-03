Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $151,000 Investment in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 501,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,938. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.