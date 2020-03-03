Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 2,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,038. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPB traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 857,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

