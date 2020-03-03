Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 433.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares during the period.

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. 1,224,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRTX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

