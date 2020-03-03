Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 19,922 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,922 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after buying an additional 398,394 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 646.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ALXN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.69. 2,452,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.33. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.