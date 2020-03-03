Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 5,723 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. 3,181,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,763. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 148.21%.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,442,378 shares of company stock valued at $40,078,238 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.