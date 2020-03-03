Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,611. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.60. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

