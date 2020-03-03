Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,136,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,732,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 773,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 81,420 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

NYSE:WRI traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.