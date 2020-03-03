Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 306 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.42. 400,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,033. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

