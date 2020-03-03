Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,737 Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $948,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $370,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,107.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 331,071 shares of company stock worth $8,657,131. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.72.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

