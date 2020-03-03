Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,690 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,590,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,602,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 839,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,597. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 740.74%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $78,868,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,929,562 shares of company stock worth $79,514,909. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. BidaskClub cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

