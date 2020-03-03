Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 171,902 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Intrexon worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XON. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Intrexon by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after buying an additional 493,838 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intrexon by 24.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrexon by 67.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,156 shares in the company, valued at $454,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randal J. Kirk acquired 5,972,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $213,533. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intrexon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Intrexon stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 1,233,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,600. Intrexon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

