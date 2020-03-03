Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after buying an additional 1,692,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 1,574,763 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 264,388 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,751,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,393,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,035,000 after buying an additional 137,944 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. 3,897,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

