Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Morningstar by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Morningstar by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.00. 83,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.10. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $166.59. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $1,335,028.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,072,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,930,936.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.74, for a total value of $1,668,842.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,021,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,723,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,675 shares of company stock worth $18,697,005. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

