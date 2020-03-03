Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $502,000 Stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,008,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Legg Mason by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Legg Mason by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Legg Mason by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LM. TheStreet raised shares of Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Legg Mason from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 49,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. 4,502,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

