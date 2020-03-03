Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $546,000 Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,646,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,941,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,729,000 after buying an additional 2,491,161 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 776.9% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 1,098,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 191,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 600,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 318,942 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPAI. Compass Point downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

RPAI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.77. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

