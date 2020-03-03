Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $647,000 Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12,446.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 87,125 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,349,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

NYSE TWO traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,124,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,118.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.