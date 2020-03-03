Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,241 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 866,060 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,534,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,164,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 106,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. 2,032,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDN. Mizuho began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.