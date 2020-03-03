Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 53.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BOH. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

NYSE BOH traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,179. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $73.41 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.19. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

