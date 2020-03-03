Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 265,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 34,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLGX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. 1,321,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

CLGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other Corelogic news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,782. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $783,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

