Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 458.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.40. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit