Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,479 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mylan by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Mylan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 548,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mylan by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,215,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 238,215 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mylan stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. 10,888,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,692. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 543.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

