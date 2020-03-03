Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.14. 1,066,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

