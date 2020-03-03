Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,521 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDC. Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

MDC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 595,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,417. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at $177,640,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,072 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

