Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 864 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,654,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,213. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

