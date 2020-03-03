Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,976 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,139. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. National Vision Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EYE. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

In other National Vision news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $144,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

