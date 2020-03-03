Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

APLE stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,639,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,515. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

