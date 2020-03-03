Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 195,676 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 195,676 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ImmunoGen worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $83,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,363.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,504 shares of company stock valued at $441,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,291. The firm has a market cap of $660.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.47. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.