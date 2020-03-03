Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 195,676 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 195,676 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ImmunoGen worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $83,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,363.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,504 shares of company stock valued at $441,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,291. The firm has a market cap of $660.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.47. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit