Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 24,648 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,648 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cytokinetics worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after purchasing an additional 218,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 663,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,871. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 223,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $2,102,394.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 342,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,256.96. Insiders sold 1,084,480 shares of company stock worth $17,067,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

