Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $602,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,208,882,000 after purchasing an additional 133,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $997,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ResMed by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CLSA began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

NYSE RMD traded down $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.81 and a 52 week high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $386,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,211 shares in the company, valued at $15,813,063.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $201,432.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,671 shares in the company, valued at $10,314,670.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,436 shares of company stock worth $4,972,153. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

