Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,042,324.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,532,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,049 shares of company stock worth $5,499,936 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,711. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

