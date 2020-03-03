RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,347,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,774,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,147,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,408,000 after purchasing an additional 575,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.59. 13,659,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,685,153. The stock has a market cap of $354.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

